DE Election Officials Say Permanent Absentee & Early Voting Remain Options for DE Primary & General Elections

After the Delaware Supreme Court reversal of the Delaware Superior Court’s February Opinion on early and permanent absentee voting, the Department of Elections wants Delaware voters to know that permanent absentee voting and early voting options remain in effect and will be offered for the upcoming September 10th Delaware Primary and for the November 5th General Election.

Additional Information from the Department of Elections:

Delaware voters have the following voting options in the 2024 State Primary and 2024 General Elections:

Absentee Voting (if eligible, includes permanent absentee voting):

Voters may vote by absentee ballot if they are unable to appear at their assigned polling place on Election Day for reasons permitted by State law. Voters may apply for an absentee ballot at https://ivote.de.gov, or by completing and submitting an absentee ballot application available at https://de.gov/AbsenteeApp, or by calling the DOE at 302-739-4277 for an absentee ballot application to be sent to them.

Early Voting at an Early Voting Site prior to Election Day:

Voters may vote in-person at any Early Voting Site in their county of residence. Early Voting Sites and schedule are available at https://de.gov/votinglocations.

Election Day Voting at Your Assigned Polling Place:

Polls will be open from 7AM – 8PM on Election Day. Voters’ assigned polling places are listed on their Polling Place Cards. Voters may call the DOE at 302-739-4277 or visit https://ivote.de.gov or https://de.gov/voteplaces to find their assigned polling place.