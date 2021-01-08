DE Senate Releases Tentative Schedule of Virtual Proceedings for January

The Delaware State Senate on Friday announced a tentative schedule of virtual proceedings in January.

Session of the full Senate will be live streamed on the General Assembly’s website and can be accessed under the section marked “Live Proceedings.” Those wishing to watch session proceedings after they have concluded can find recordings by following links under the “Meetings & Archives” tab at the top of the page.

New and newly re-elected Senators will take the oath of office starting at 2 p.m. Tuesday, January 12. The full Senate will convene immediately afterwards to take organizational votes, including a vote on the Senate rules for the 151st General Assembly and a formal election of the Senate President Pro Tempore.

Committee meetings will also be held virtually using Zoom webinars. Members of the public are encouraged to attend all virtual committee meetings of the General Assembly and make comments on pending legislation. Registration is required. Links for registration will be posted on the General Assembly website, as each meeting is announced, on the Committee Meetings page.

Legislative Hall will remain closed to the public.

All details below are subject to change.

Delaware State Senate – January Virtual Session Schedule

Week One

Tuesday, January 12 Oaths of Office (2 p.m.) Senate session for organizational votes

Wednesday, January 13 Executive Committee to consider nominations (3 p.m.) Senate session for confirmation votes (4 p.m.)

Thursday, January 14 Senate session (2 p.m.) Joint Senate/House session to affirm results of Governor, Lieutenant Governor elections



Week Two

Tuesday, January 19 Governor’s Inauguration (10 a.m.) Joint Capital Improvement Committee (11:15 a.m.) Committee Hearings (Times TBD) Senate session (2 p.m.)

Wednesday, January 20 No Session Scheduled (Inauguration of President Biden and Vice President Harris)

Thursday, January 21 Senate committee hearings (Times TBD) Senate session (2 p.m.)



Week Three

Tuesday, January 26 Governor’s State of State Address (2 p.m.) Senate Session (to follow State of State)

Wednesday, January 27 Senate committee hearings (Times TBD)

Thursday, January 28 Governor’s Budget Address (12 p.m.) Senate session (2 p.m.)



*** All Scheduling Information is Subject to Change***