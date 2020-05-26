DE State Senate to Reconvene in Virtual Session Wednesday

The Delaware State Senate will reconvene on Wednesday in an historic virtual session

that will be broadcast live on multiple websites.

The first virtual meeting of the Senate will be preceded by a Senate Executive Committee hearing

for the consideration of eight gubernatorial nominations.

“We are taking this unprecedented step of meeting virtually for several reasons,” said Senate

President Pro Tempore David McBride, D-Hawk’s Nest.

“First, we have a Constitutional obligation to pass a balanced budget and I think we all want to be

sure our state government is able to continue delivering the vital services our constituents depend

on, particularly during the greatest public health crisis of our lifetime,” Senator McBride said. “We

also have a moral obligation to protect the health and safety of the public, our staff and our

colleagues by containing the spread of COVID-19. By undertaking this virtual session, we can

successfully fulfill both responsibilities while also adding an extra layer of transparency by

broadcasting video of our proceedings for the first time ever.”

The Senate Executive Committee meeting will begin at 3 p.m., followed by the full Senate session at 4:30 p.m. All eight nominees are expected to participate in the Senate Executive Committee hearing.

Both virtual meetings will be broadcast on YouTube and shared on the Facebook pages of the

Senate Democratic Caucus and the Senate Republican Caucus. A link to the Senate YouTube page

also will be posted on the General Assembly’s website.

The full Senate is slated to vote on a concurrent resolution, followed by consideration of the

nominees. The resolution – which will be introduced and considered by the House at 2 p.m. on

Tuesday, May 26 – would amend the legislative rules of both chambers to remove any impediments to conducting future virtual meetings.

Those rule changes would authorize the General Assembly to hold virtual meetings in times of

emergency and temporarily lift requirements related to physical signatures of bill sponsors on

physical backers and physical signatures for committee reports, among other provisions.

Additional virtual session days will be announced in the coming weeks. The meeting schedules for

the Joint Finance Committee and Capital Improvement Committee also will be announced at a

future date.

The list of nominees to be considered by the Executive Committee and the full Senate on

Wednesday includes:

– Col. Nathaniel McQueen Jr. – Secretary of the Department of Safety and Homeland Security

– Charles Butler – Superior Court Resident Judge

– Francis Jones – Superior Court Judge

– Walter Newton – Justice of the Peace, New Castle County

– Shanaya Eyong – Justice of the Peace, New Castle County

– The Honorable Catherine Hester – Justice of the Peace, Sussex County

– Brett Graves – Justice of the Peace, Sussex County

– Candace Whitelock – Justice of the Peace, Sussex County

Legislative Hall remains closed to the public until further notice.