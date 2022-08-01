Deadlines Near for Voters, Potential Candidates for Berlin Town Election

The Town of Berlin is preparing for its municipal election, Tuesday October 4th.

Voters must be registered or have any updated information filed by September 2nd. Berlin does not conduct separate voter registration. Anyone who needs to register or must update information such as a home address should contact the Worcester County Board of Elections at 410-632-1320 or visit vote.org



Friday September 2nd is also the deadline for candidates to file in District one, District four or for the at-large position. The deadline is 5:00 p.m.

Applications to vote absentee in the Berlin election will be available starting September 1st. Applications will appear on the town website at berlinmd.gov, under “Government – Municipal Elections” Applications may also be obtained by contacting mbohlen@berlinmd.gov or calling 410-641-2770.

The Town of Berlin provided additional information about absentee voting application submission deadlines and about voting in the October 4th election:

5:00 PM, Tuesday, September 27, 2022 for applications to be received by mail (postmark NOT accepted).

4:30 PM, Friday, September 30, 2022 for applications to be received in person at Berlin Town Hall, 10 William Street, Berlin.

Write-In Candidate – Deadline is 5:00 PM on Tuesday, September 27, 2022. Note: Write-In Candidates will not appear on the ballot.

Election Day – Tuesday, October 4, 2022. Polling places open from 7:00 AM to 7:00 PM. Voters in Districts 1 and 2 will vote at Buckingham Presbyterian Church at 20 S. Main Street and Voters in Districts 3 and 4 will vote at the Berlin Police Department at 129 Decatur Street.

For appropriate forms, or if there are any questions regarding Berlin’s municipal elections, please contact Acting Town Administrator Mary Bohlen at: Phone: 410-641-4314; email: mbohlen@berlinmd.gov. Or visit berlinmd.gov/government/ and select “Municipal Elections”.