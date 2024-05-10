Deborah Treherne – IRSD Teacher of the Year

Image courtesy IRSD

The Indian River School District Teacher of the Year for 2024-2025 is Deborah Treherne of the Howard T. Ennis School. Treherne was chosen from a pool of 15 candidates – one from each school and the announcement was made Thursday during the district’s annual Teacher of the Year ceremony. She is now eligible for the state Teacher of the Year Award, which will be announced in October.

Additional information from the IRSD:

Mrs. Treherne has been a teacher at the Howard T. Ennis School since 2021, providing emotional, social and academic support for special-needs students at the high school level. Prior to joining the Howard T. Ennis staff, she spent seven and a half years as a special education teacher at Millsboro Middle School. She came to the Indian River School District in 2002 and spent more than 15 years as a paraprofessional at the Richard Allen School and Howard T. Ennis School.

Mrs. Treherne holds an associate’s degree in applied science from Delaware Technical and Community College, and bachelor of science and masters of education degrees from Wilmington University.

At the Howard T. Ennis School, Mrs. Treherne is a member of the School Leadership Team, the leader of the school’s prom committee and an active mentor for new teachers. She has collaborated with numerous businesses and community stakeholders to help students become employable after graduation.

“When one thinks of all of the qualities and characteristics that personify a Teacher of the Year, Mrs. Deborah Treherne symbolizes this individual,” said Howard T. Ennis School Principal Melissa Kansak. “As an educator for 20 years, Mrs. Treherne has spent her career working with students who been identified to need special educator services. Her passion and dedication to the success of students with special disabilities is evident in every learning opportunity.

“Mrs. Treherne truly ‘specializes in the individual’ and exemplifies our vision for our program and mission of the school. Her drive, energy, passion and approach allow for all students to flourish and enjoy learning as an individual as well as a classroom unit. Mrs. Treherne leads a team that embraces all small gains, as all growth is worth celebrating. Mrs. Treherne represents all that Teacher of the Year encompasses.”

Teacher of the Year winners from each district school are as follows:

Teacher School

Katherine Bennett Phillip C. Showell Elementary School

Christina Hensler Indian River High School

Tanya Kaminski Georgetown Middle School

Olivia Kortvelesy Lord Baltimore Elementary School

Courtney Macchione North Georgetown Elementary School

Vanessa Ortiz-Roblero Georgetown Elementary School

Stacy Porter IRSD Early Learning Center

Justin Revel Sussex Central High School

Jessica Schumann John M. Clayton Elementary School

Katie Skidmore East Millsboro Elementary School

Daniele Squillante Southern Delaware School of the Arts

Paige Tietmeyer Long Neck Elementary School

Chelina Tingle Selbyville Middle School

Travis Waller Millsboro Middle School

