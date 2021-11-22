Del. Construction Industry Makes Naloxone Available To Workers, Supervisors

A partnership between Delaware Public Health and the construction industry has made the overdose-reversing medication Narcan available to construction workers at a University of Delaware construction site in Newark.

It may be just the beginning.

Construction supervisors are also getting training about overdose, stigma associated with addition, and training in how to use the medication. It’s the first time that DPH has been able to get Narcan directly into the hands of the workers.

“This was a small step in the right direction to help combat drug overdose deaths,” DPH Office of Health Crisis Response Kate Brookins said. “The overdose epidemic is a nationwide public health emergency that impacts all of our communities in Delaware, but the construction industry is particularly hard-hit.”

A Delaware study in 2017 showed that 23-percent of overdose deaths involved people who worked in the construction industry.

DPH is partnering with other construction companies and groups to address the challenges of substance use disorder in the industry.

DPH released more information below:

Narcan is the brand name of naloxone, a medication that can reverse the effects of opioids in an overdose situation and can potentially save a life. People who witness an overdose should also call 9-1-1 and wait for medical help to arrive.

Narcan is available at most pharmacies in Delaware through a standing order, and a prescription from an individual’s doctor is not needed. Individuals can also visit www.HelpIsHereDe.com to receive overdose training and Narcan through the mail, or they can visit one of the Department of Health and Social Services’ Bridge Clinics to get a free Narcan kit. The public is encouraged to download the free OpiRescue DE smartphone app, which provides step-by-step instructions on how to start an overdose rescue and locations of pharmacies that carry naloxone.

If you or a loved one is struggling with substance use disorder, call DHSS’ Delaware Hope Line to be connected to trained crisis professionals who can discuss treatment options at 1-833-9-HOPEDE (1-833-946-7333). Individuals and families also can visit DHSS’ website, www.HelpIsHereDE.com, to find addiction treatment and recovery services in Delaware or nearby states.