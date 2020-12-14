Del. Electoral College Members Cast Ballots for Biden-Harris Ticket

At a 32-minute ceremony in Dover, three members of the Delaware Electoral College cast their ballots Monday for the White House ticket of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

John Daniello, Marie Mayor and Marla Blunt-Carter put their names on the ballot during a socially-distanced event held on the gym floor at Delaware State University in Dover. Daniello is former chair of the Delaware Democratic Party. Mayor has run for office in Sussex County. Blunt-Carter is the sister of Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester.

Mayor took note of the 100th anniversary of Women’s Suffrage and paid tribute to the women – especially African-Americans – who registered people to vote and took time to educate Delawareans. She also took time to honor parents, teachers and community members “who educate our children and youth to understand US government, our Constitution, the rule of law and how to discern truth.”

“It’s an honor to be here today to vote for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.”