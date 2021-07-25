Del. Fire Companies Get Grants To Help Combat Wildfires

Local fire companies are receiving grants of up to $4,500 for purchase of wildfire-related tools and equipment.

The funding is part of more than $40,000 in matching grants from the Delaware Forest Service to 14 fire companies. Special pumps, hoses and other equipment will help firefighters as they respond to suppress wildfires in the area.

Fire companies that are getting support include Blades, Delmar, Indian River, Ellendale, Dagsboro, Milton, and Laurel.

“Delaware’s volunteer fire companies are literally the first responders to every type of emergency in their communities, including wildfires,” Assistant State Forester and Delaware Wildland Fire Program Director Kyle Hoyd said. “That’s why we are proud to partner with them to provide grant funding to purchase equipment and resources to help protect lives and keep properties safer.”