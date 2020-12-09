Del. Senate Committee Assignments Released

Delaware State Senators have received their committee assignments for the 151st General Assembly that starts in January.
The line-up includes a newly-formed Housing Committee. Also, the previously separate Environment And Energy Committees will merge into a single committee.
“All policies governing generation and distribution of energy in Delaware should ever carefully weigh the potential impact on our environment,” incoming Senate President Pro Tem David Sokola said. “Ensuring all Delawareans have fair and equal access to affordable housing is too important for us to fold this issue into otherwise unrelated committees. These changes will elevate and properly balance how we consider these issues of primary importance to so many Delawareans.”
Senator Trey Paradee will chair the Finance Committee. Senator Nicole Poore will head the Capital Improvement committee.
Senator Brian Pettyjohn of Georgetown, Republican Minority Whip, told WGMD’s Mike Bradley that the GOP’s committee assignment requests were met.
Committees are set up to reflect the two-thirds majority Democrats hold over Republicans in the Senate following the November election.
The Senate Democratic Caucus released this list of committee assignments Wednesday:
SENATE COMMITTEES – 151st GENERAL ASSEMBLY
Agriculture
Bruce C. Ennis, Chair
Marie Pinkney, Vice Chair
W. Charles Paradee, III
Bryan Townsend
Bryant L. Richardson
David L. Wilson
Banking, Business & Insurance
Spiros Mantzavinos, Chair
W. Charles Paradee, III, Vice Chair
Laura V. Sturgeon
John J. Walsh, III
Colin R.M.J. Bonini
Bryant L. Richardson
Capital Improvement
Nicole Poore, Chair
Darius J. Brown
Spiros Mantzavinos
John J. Walsh, III
Colin R.M.J. Bonini
David L. Wilson
Corrections & Public Safety
Marie Pinkney, Chair
Bruce C. Ennis, Vice Chair
Sarah McBride
David P. Sokola
Gerald W. Hocker
Brian G. Pettyjohn
Education
Laura V. Sturgeon, Chair
Elizabeth Lockman, Vice Chair
David P. Sokola
Bryan Townsend
Colin R.M.J. Bonini
Ernesto B. Lopez
Elections & Government Affairs
Kyle Evans Gay, Chair
Darius J. Brown, Vice Chair
Stephanie L. Hansen
Nicole Poore
Ernesto B. Lopez
Bryant L. Richardson
Environment & Energy
Stephanie L. Hansen, Chair
W. Charles Paradee, III, Vice Chair
Marie Pinkney
Laura V. Sturgeon
Gerald W. Hocker
David L. Wilson
Executive
David P. Sokola, Chair
Bryan Townsend, Vice Chair
Elizabeth Lockman
Stephanie L. Hansen
Gerald W. Hocker
Brian G. Pettyjohn
Finance
W. Charles Paradee, III, Chair
Bruce C. Ennis
Elizabeth Lockman
Laura V. Sturgeon
David G. Lawson
Ernesto B. Lopez
Health & Social Services
Sarah McBride, Chair
Nicole Poore, Vice Chair
Stephanie L. Hansen
Marie Pinkney
Brian G. Pettyjohn
David L. Wilson
Housing
Bryan Townsend, Chair
Marie Pinkney, Vice Chair
Elizabeth Lockman
Sarah McBride
David G. Lawson
Brian G. Pettyjohn
Judiciary
Darius J. Brown, Chair
Kyle Evans Gay, Vice Chair
Sarah McBride
Bryan Townsend
David G. Lawson
Brian G. Pettyjohn
Labor
John J. Walsh, III, Chair
Nicole Poore, Vice Chair
Bruce C. Ennis
Spiros Mantzavinos
Colin R.M.J. Bonini
Bryant L. Richardson
Legislative Council
David P. Sokola, Chair
Bryan Townsend, Vice Chair
Elizabeth Lockman
Gerald W. Hocker
Brian G. Pettyjohn
Legislative Oversight & Sunset
Kyle Evans Gay, Chair
Marie Pinkney, Vice Chair
Stephanie L. Hansen
Brian G. Pettyjohn
Bryant L. Richardson
Rules & Ethics
Elizabeth Lockman, Chair
David P. Sokola, Vice Chair
Bryan Townsend
Stephanie L. Hansen
Gerald W. Hocker
Brian G. Pettyjohn
Transportation
Elizabeth Lockman, Chair
Stephanie L. Hansen, Vice Chair
Kyle Evans Gay
Spiros Mantzavinos
Ernesto B. Lopez
David L. Wilson
Veterans Affairs
Bruce C. Ennis, Chair
Darius J. Brown, Vice Chair
Kyle Evans Gay
Spiros Mantzavinos
Sarah McBride
David P. Sokola
John J. Walsh, III
Gerald W. Hocker
David G. Lawson
Bryant L. Richardson
David L. Wilson