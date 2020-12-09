Del. Senate Committee Assignments Released

Mark Fowser
Delaware State Senators have received their committee assignments for the 151st General Assembly that starts in January.


The line-up includes a newly-formed Housing Committee. Also, the previously separate Environment And Energy Committees will merge into a single committee.

“All policies governing generation and distribution of energy in Delaware should ever carefully weigh the potential impact on our environment,” incoming Senate President Pro Tem David Sokola said. “Ensuring all Delawareans have fair and equal access to affordable housing is too important for us to fold this issue into otherwise unrelated committees. These changes will elevate and properly balance how we consider these issues of primary importance to so many Delawareans.” 

Senator Trey Paradee will chair the Finance Committee. Senator Nicole Poore will head the Capital Improvement committee.

Senator Brian Pettyjohn of Georgetown, Republican Minority Whip, told WGMD’s Mike Bradley that the GOP’s committee assignment requests were met.

Committees are set up to reflect the two-thirds majority Democrats hold over Republicans in the Senate following the November election.

The Senate Democratic Caucus released this list of committee assignments Wednesday:

SENATE COMMITTEES – 151st GENERAL ASSEMBLY 

Agriculture  

Bruce C. Ennis, Chair  

Marie Pinkney, Vice Chair 

W. Charles Paradee, III  

Bryan Townsend  

Bryant L. Richardson  

David L. Wilson  

Banking, Business & Insurance 

Spiros Mantzavinos, Chair 

W. Charles Paradee, III, Vice Chair 

Laura V. Sturgeon  

John J. Walsh, III  

Colin R.M.J. Bonini  

Bryant L. Richardson  

Capital Improvement  

Nicole Poore, Chair  

Darius J. Brown  

Spiros Mantzavinos  

John J. Walsh, III  

Colin R.M.J. Bonini  

David L. Wilson  

Corrections & Public Safety 

Marie Pinkney, Chair  

Bruce C. Ennis, Vice Chair 

Sarah McBride  

David P. Sokola  

Gerald W. Hocker  

Brian G. Pettyjohn  

Education  

Laura V. Sturgeon, Chair 

Elizabeth Lockman, Vice Chair  

David P. Sokola  

Bryan Townsend  

Colin R.M.J. Bonini  

Ernesto B. Lopez  

Elections & Government Affairs 

Kyle Evans Gay, Chair  

Darius J. Brown, Vice Chair 

Stephanie L. Hansen  

Nicole Poore  

Ernesto B. Lopez  

Bryant L. Richardson  

Environment & Energy 

Stephanie L. Hansen, Chair 

W. Charles Paradee, III, Vice Chair 

Marie Pinkney  

Laura V. Sturgeon  

Gerald W. Hocker  

David L. Wilson  

Executive  

David P. Sokola, Chair  

Bryan Townsend, Vice Chair 

Elizabeth Lockman  

Stephanie L. Hansen  

Gerald W. Hocker  

Brian G. Pettyjohn  

Finance  

W. Charles Paradee, III, Chair 

Bruce C. Ennis  

Elizabeth Lockman  

Laura V. Sturgeon  

David G. Lawson  

Ernesto B. Lopez  

Health & Social Services  

Sarah McBride, Chair  

Nicole Poore, Vice Chair  

Stephanie L. Hansen  

Marie Pinkney  

Brian G. Pettyjohn  

David L. Wilson  

Housing  

Bryan Townsend, Chair 

Marie Pinkney, Vice Chair 

Elizabeth Lockman  

Sarah McBride 

David G. Lawson 

Brian G. Pettyjohn  

Judiciary  

Darius J. Brown, Chair  

Kyle Evans Gay, Vice Chair 

Sarah McBride  

Bryan Townsend  

David G. Lawson  

Brian G. Pettyjohn  

Labor  

John J. Walsh, III, Chair 

Nicole Poore, Vice Chair  

Bruce C. Ennis  

Spiros Mantzavinos  

Colin R.M.J. Bonini  

Bryant L. Richardson  

Legislative Council  

David P. Sokola, Chair  

Bryan Townsend, Vice Chair 

Elizabeth Lockman  

Gerald W. Hocker  

Brian G. Pettyjohn  

Legislative Oversight & Sunset 

Kyle Evans Gay, Chair  

Marie Pinkney, Vice Chair 

Stephanie L. Hansen  

Brian G. Pettyjohn  

Bryant L. Richardson  

Rules & Ethics  

Elizabeth Lockman, Chair 

David P. Sokola, Vice Chair 

Bryan Townsend  

Stephanie L. Hansen  

Gerald W. Hocker  

Brian G. Pettyjohn  

Transportation  

Elizabeth Lockman, Chair 

Stephanie L. Hansen, Vice Chair 

Kyle Evans Gay  

Spiros Mantzavinos  

Ernesto B. Lopez  

David L. Wilson  

Veterans Affairs  

Bruce C. Ennis, Chair  

Darius J. Brown, Vice Chair 

Kyle Evans Gay  

Spiros Mantzavinos  

Sarah McBride  

David P. Sokola  

John J. Walsh, III  

Gerald W. Hocker  

David G. Lawson  

Bryant L. Richardson  

David L. Wilson 