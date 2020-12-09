Del. Senate Committee Assignments Released

Delaware State Senators have received their committee assignments for the 151st General Assembly that starts in January.



The line-up includes a newly-formed Housing Committee. Also, the previously separate Environment And Energy Committees will merge into a single committee.

“All policies governing generation and distribution of energy in Delaware should ever carefully weigh the potential impact on our environment,” incoming Senate President Pro Tem David Sokola said. “Ensuring all Delawareans have fair and equal access to affordable housing is too important for us to fold this issue into otherwise unrelated committees. These changes will elevate and properly balance how we consider these issues of primary importance to so many Delawareans.”

Senator Trey Paradee will chair the Finance Committee. Senator Nicole Poore will head the Capital Improvement committee.

Senator Brian Pettyjohn of Georgetown, Republican Minority Whip, told WGMD’s Mike Bradley that the GOP’s committee assignment requests were met.

Committees are set up to reflect the two-thirds majority Democrats hold over Republicans in the Senate following the November election.

The Senate Democratic Caucus released this list of committee assignments Wednesday:

SENATE COMMITTEES – 151st GENERAL ASSEMBLY

Agriculture

Bruce C. Ennis, Chair

Marie Pinkney, Vice Chair

W. Charles Paradee, III

Bryan Townsend

Bryant L. Richardson

David L. Wilson

Banking, Business & Insurance

Spiros Mantzavinos, Chair

W. Charles Paradee, III, Vice Chair

Laura V. Sturgeon

John J. Walsh, III

Colin R.M.J. Bonini

Bryant L. Richardson

Capital Improvement

Nicole Poore, Chair

Darius J. Brown

Spiros Mantzavinos

John J. Walsh, III

Colin R.M.J. Bonini

David L. Wilson

Corrections & Public Safety

Marie Pinkney, Chair

Bruce C. Ennis, Vice Chair

Sarah McBride

David P. Sokola

Gerald W. Hocker

Brian G. Pettyjohn

Education

Laura V. Sturgeon, Chair

Elizabeth Lockman, Vice Chair

David P. Sokola

Bryan Townsend

Colin R.M.J. Bonini

Ernesto B. Lopez

Elections & Government Affairs

Kyle Evans Gay, Chair

Darius J. Brown, Vice Chair

Stephanie L. Hansen

Nicole Poore

Ernesto B. Lopez

Bryant L. Richardson

Environment & Energy

Stephanie L. Hansen, Chair

W. Charles Paradee, III, Vice Chair

Marie Pinkney

Laura V. Sturgeon

Gerald W. Hocker

David L. Wilson

Executive

David P. Sokola, Chair

Bryan Townsend, Vice Chair

Elizabeth Lockman

Stephanie L. Hansen

Gerald W. Hocker

Brian G. Pettyjohn

Finance

W. Charles Paradee, III, Chair

Bruce C. Ennis

Elizabeth Lockman

Laura V. Sturgeon

David G. Lawson

Ernesto B. Lopez

Health & Social Services

Sarah McBride, Chair

Nicole Poore, Vice Chair

Stephanie L. Hansen

Marie Pinkney

Brian G. Pettyjohn

David L. Wilson

Housing

Bryan Townsend, Chair

Marie Pinkney, Vice Chair

Elizabeth Lockman

Sarah McBride

David G. Lawson

Brian G. Pettyjohn

Judiciary

Darius J. Brown, Chair

Kyle Evans Gay, Vice Chair

Sarah McBride

Bryan Townsend

David G. Lawson

Brian G. Pettyjohn

Labor

John J. Walsh, III, Chair

Nicole Poore, Vice Chair

Bruce C. Ennis

Spiros Mantzavinos

Colin R.M.J. Bonini

Bryant L. Richardson

Legislative Council

David P. Sokola, Chair

Bryan Townsend, Vice Chair

Elizabeth Lockman

Gerald W. Hocker

Brian G. Pettyjohn

Legislative Oversight & Sunset

Kyle Evans Gay, Chair

Marie Pinkney, Vice Chair

Stephanie L. Hansen

Brian G. Pettyjohn

Bryant L. Richardson

Rules & Ethics

Elizabeth Lockman, Chair

David P. Sokola, Vice Chair

Bryan Townsend

Stephanie L. Hansen

Gerald W. Hocker

Brian G. Pettyjohn

Transportation

Elizabeth Lockman, Chair

Stephanie L. Hansen, Vice Chair

Kyle Evans Gay

Spiros Mantzavinos

Ernesto B. Lopez

David L. Wilson

Veterans Affairs

Bruce C. Ennis, Chair

Darius J. Brown, Vice Chair

Kyle Evans Gay

Spiros Mantzavinos

Sarah McBride

David P. Sokola

John J. Walsh, III

Gerald W. Hocker

David G. Lawson

Bryant L. Richardson

David L. Wilson