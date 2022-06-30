Del. State Police Issue Warnings About Crypto-Scams

The spread of cryptocurrency has also led to more scams, according to Delaware State Police.

Police said Thursday that they are seeing an increase in scams involving the use of crypto ATM machines and fraudulent Q.R. codes. People are being leveraged to send money in these forms of payments during schemes that may include impersonation of a government or police agency, computer spyware and ‘romance scams,’ creating a false sense of intimacy.

Crypto-scams have developed online or over the phone.

State Police said because crypto transfers are immediate, any lost funds are extremely difficult to recover.

Police said you should never send a crypto payment to someone you have not met.

We encourage victims to report these instances and any related fraudulent or suspicious activities to the FBI at www.ic3.gov., State Police said.