Del. State Rep. Gerald Brady Charged With Shoplifting

A Wilmington lawmaker who has already announced his resignation from the House of Representatives has been charged in connection with two shoplifting incidents.

Newark Police said Tuesday that they received a report earlier this month about a man who was leaving a supermarket with a cart full of merchandise without paying. An employee confronted the man, who declined to pay and continued on to his vehicle.

The man apparently was recognized by the employee regarding a similar incident in December.

The vehicle’s license plate contained the initials for Representative Gerald Brady, D-Wilmington, who was charged Tuesday with Shoplifting.

Brady last week said PTSD issues have led him to resign from the House, effective February 4th. CLICK HERE

Last year, Brady was sharply criticized for an email that was apparently sent to the wrong person that contained anti-Asian slurs. Brady had already announced that he would not seek reelection this year.

For a previous WGMD story, please CLICK HERE