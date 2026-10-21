DELAWARE / Early Voting Sites & Schedule
October 21, 2026/
2026 General Election Early Voting Schedule
General Election Early Voting Dates & Times:
- October 22, 2026 – October 24, 2026, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- October 25, 2026 – NO EARLY VOTING
- October 26, 2026 – October 27, 2026, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- October 28, 2026 – November 1, 2026, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Sussex County Early Voting Sites
Confirmed locations are listed below.
Kent County Early Voting Sites
Confirmed locations are listed below.
New Castle County Early Voting Sites
Confirmed locations are listed below.