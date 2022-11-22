Delaware House GOP Chooses Leadership

The Delaware House Republican Caucus has selected new leadership for the 152nd General Assembly that began after the November 8th General Elections. State Representative Mike Ramone, Pike Creek South, has been chosen as the new House Minority Leader – replacing Representative Danny Short of Seaford, who remains the most tenured caucus member. Rep. Short had served as the Minority Leader since 2012.

Representative Lyndon Yearick of Camden-Wyoming will serve as the new House Minority Whip – replacing Representative Tim Dukes of Laurel, who had served in the role during the previous two General Assemblies.

For both Rep. Ramone and Rep. Yearick this is the first either has been in caucus leadership, although both have previously served in influential positions. Rep. Ramone has experience on the Joint Finance Committee and Bond Bill Committee, while Rep. Yearick has been a member of the Policy Analysis & Government Accountability Committee (Sunset Committee).

All 41 state representatives – technically state representatives-elect – began their new terms of office on Election Day. They will be officially sworn-in on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, when the 152nd General Assembly meets for the first time.