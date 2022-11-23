Delaware Senate Republican Leadership Re-elected

Members of the Senate Republican Caucus this week selected its leadership heading into the 152nd General Assembly. Senators Gerald Hocker of Ocean View and Brian Pettyjohn of Georgetown were re-elected Republican Leader and Republican Whip, respectively. Senator Hocker will be entering his third General Assembly as the caucus’s leader. Senator Pettyjohn will serve a second consecutive General Assembly as Republican Whip. The 152nd General Assembly is slated to first convene on January 10, 2023. Senator Gerald Hocker and Senator Brian Pettyjohn serve the 20th and 19th Senate Districts, respectively.