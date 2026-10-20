Delaware State Parks Plants 75,000 Trees to Honor 75th Anniversary & Nation’s 250th

A Liberty Tree has been planted at Trap Pond State Park near Laurel to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of the first Delaware State Park and the 75,000th tree. This planting also makes the nation’s 250th anniversary. DNREC is one of three state agencies taking part in the A Tree for Every Delawarean (TEDI) – with a goal of planting one-million new trees – one for every resident in the state – by 2030. The American Holly, which is the Delaware State Tree, was provided a place of honor in 16 of the 17 state parks as a Liberty Tree – and was planted near the Bob Trail by the causeway at Trap Pond on Monday (October 19). DNREC’s goal was to add 75,000 trees at Delaware State Parks by the end of this year. Trees have been placed throughout the state parks – with Killens Pond near Felton getting the most trees – 29,900 and Trap Pond with 29,200. These trees have been planted to enhance existing forests, improve habitat, create riparian buffers, control erosion, promote natural succession, diversify the understory, replace dead trees, expand native plantings and stabilize riparian zones.

Additional information from DNREC:

“Delaware’s state parks belong to all of us, and this milestone shows what happens when neighbors come together to protect them,” said Governor Matt Meyer. “Every tree planted is a gift to the families who will walk these trails long after we’re gone. I’m grateful to DNREC, the Friends groups, and the volunteers who made it happen. These parks are part of what makes Delaware home, and we’re leaving them stronger for the next generation.”

“Liberty trees were planted across the colonies as symbols of freedom before the American Revolution,” said DNREC Secretary Greg Patterson. “These trees served as natural landmarks and meeting places for colonists as well as signs of freedom. Today, these trees will stand as a commitment by the state to protect our natural resources and invite visitors to gather and enjoy the great outdoors.”

Funding for the trees came from TEDI funds, Environment Stewardship funds, Friends groups and other public and private sources. An army of volunteers helped plant trees in their local parks, including Friends groups, school and college groups, corporate partners and individuals.

“We are grateful for the continued support we received from our dedicated volunteers and Friends,” said Matt Ritter, director of DNREC Division of Parks and Recreation. “Without these passionate Friends, corporate groups and individuals, we would have never been able to get this done in such a short timeframe. Of course, none of this would have been possible without our incredible staff that never back down from a challenge and always find a way to accomplish greatness.”

In addition to the American holly, a wide variety of native trees were planted, including cherry, oak, persimmon, maple, sycamore and pine. The Division of Parks and Recreation also included tree shelters to protect the trees from extreme weather and wildlife. Even with the goal accomplished, park staff, Friends and volunteers continue to improve park habitats, with additional plantings including 88 trees scheduled to be planted on October 28 at Fox Point State Park.

To date, more than a half million trees have been added in Delaware as part of TEDI. Trees improve air and water quality, preserve soil and support wildlife. The project is led by DNREC’s Division of Climate, Coastal and Energy in partnership with the Urban and Community Forestry (UFC) program in the Department of Agriculture’s Delaware Forest Service and other stakeholders .

To learn more about the TEDI program, visit the dnrec.delaware.gov/tedi webpage. To volunteer for future tree plantings in Delaware State Parks, visit destateparks.com/volunteer webpage.