Delaware Unemployment Shows Slight Increase Since October

Delaware unemployment saw a slight increase from October to November of a tenth of a percent to 4.4% – the national rate is unchanged from October at 3.7%. Over all in Sussex County unemployment rose from 4% in October to 4.3% in November while Kent and New Castle Counties each saw a drop each of a tenth of a percent. There were 21,800 unemployed Delawareans in November of 2022 compared to 23,900 in November of last year.