Delmarva Power Addresses Affordability Challenges During Pandemic

Delmarva Power continues to spread the word about energy assistance resources available for residential and business customers who may face challenges meeting their bills.

A collaborative virtual summit Thursday involved non-profits and other community partners who are familiar with the costs of electricity and the circumstances that can result in bills going unpaid.

“In the past year, we’ve been reminded again and again of the importance of working together,” Delmarva Power Region President Gary Stockbridge said. “Our community partners are on the front lines of connecting our customers with available energy assistance, and their support is more important than ever. As we navigate the coming months and the increasing energy use that summer brings, we are committed to doing everything we can to help customers manage their energy usage and provide the support they need through payment arrangements, budget billing and other resources.”

Customers who have been financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic are invited to contact their providers to establish payment programs or to find out about assistance programs. For more information, please CLICK HERE

Delmarva said more than 21,000 customers received a share of more than $19-million in energy assistance.

“Energy assistance programs are essential for mitigating inequity in energy access. This year has been tremendously difficult for everyone in the community, especially the vulnerable population,” Department of Health and Social Services, Division of State Service Centers LIHEAP Administrator Haly Laasme-McQuilkin said. “However, in Delaware there has always been an outstanding partnership between utility companies and community agencies, even when the times have been challenging. In my position, I have seen how valuable strong coordinated partnerships are in reaching low-income customers who sometimes are not aware of the programs, services and benefits available to them. I am grateful for the generosity and commitment we have in our utility partners, as well as that mirrored in our extraordinary state of neighbors during these unprecedented times.”

“SHORE UP! Inc. understands the significance of partnerships with our area utility companies,” SHORE UP! Inc. Chief Development and Communications Officer Tameka Kenan-Norman added. “By collaborating with utilities, our outreach efforts are expanded, and we can provide the necessary grant funding that will positively impact utility customers in Somerset, Wicomico and Worcester counties. During a pandemic, when individuals and families are tremendously impacted by unemployment, these collaborations are even more paramount.”