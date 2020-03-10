Delmarva Power Asking DE PSC for Updates to Electric & Natural Gas Delivery Rates

Delmarva Power is requesting that the Delaware Public Service Commission update electric and natural gas delivery rates to reflect the costs associated with reliability improvements to the local energy grid, along with new technology the company has implemented to meet customer needs and growth in Delaware.

The request would adjust a typical electric residential customer’s monthly bill by about $3.68 – and a typical natural gas customer’s monthly winter bill by about $6. Delmarva Power’s improvements have resulted in record service reliability for customers and led to the company winning national residential and business customer satisfaction awards.