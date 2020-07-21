Delmarva Power Completes Transmission Line Upgrade

Delmarva Power has finished an upgrade of 11 miles of transmission line in Sussex County, which the utility says will improve reliability for more than 75,000 customrs.

The project was also done five months ahead of schedule.

The improvements to the transmission line between Cool Spring substation and Indian River substation also are designed to met growing demand for electricity as development continues and more resident spend time at home.

Crews also installed steel utility poles that are capable of withstanding winds of up to 120 miles-per-hour as part of the project.