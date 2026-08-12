Delmarva Power Crews Sent to Illinois to Help Restore Power After Severe Storms

Delmarva Power Crews from the eastern shore of Maryland and the state of Delaware left Wednesday afternoon from Rockville and Newark to travel to Illinois to provide mutual assistance after severe thunderstorms downed trees and damaged infrastructure, leaving 257,000 ComEd customers without power. The 27 Delmarva Power employees will remain onsite for a week to assess damage, restore power, and support preparations for additional storm forecasts expected tomorrow. They’ll be joined alongside Exelon sister utilities Atlantic City Electric, PECO and Pepco.