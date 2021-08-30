Delmarva Power Crews to Aid in Hurricane Ida Recovery

Delmarva Power is sending crews, equipment and expertise to Louisiana to repair utility infrastructure damage and help restore energy service for customers impacted by Hurricane Ida. More than 100 Delmarva Power employees and contractors are heading south as part of mutual assistance networks coordinating recovery efforts.

“Energy companies from across the country have supported our responses to major storms here, and we are glad to return the favor,” said Gary Stockbridge, Delmarva Power region president. “We are proud of our dedicated employees and contractors who are answering the call for help to support what is expected to be a monumental restoration effort.”

Delmarva Power has been monitoring Hurricane Ida since it formed to ensure resources could be directed where and when they were needed. The company’s emergency preparedness teams work year-round to coordinate restoration efforts and share best practices to be ready for scenarios like Hurricane Ida. We continue to track the potential effects of storms in our region, and Delmarva Power continues to have the necessary resources, including employees and local contractors, to support normal operations and any needed restoration activities for our customers.

Over the years, Delmarva Power has sent hundreds of crews and support personnel to assist energy companies in the Mid-Atlantic and across the country, as part of regional mutual assistance networks. Just as Delmarva Power provides support, crews from across the U.S. have helped with restoration efforts in this region following severe storms.