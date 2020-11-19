Delmarva Power Donates 1,900 Smoke Alarms On Eastern Shore

1,900 smoke alarms have been donated by Delmarva Power for the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office to help them get into homes.



The utility has been making such donations for more than two decades in Maryland and Delaware, making available more than 33,000 smoke alarms so far.



Local fire departments in Eastern Shore Counties, regional Fire Marshal’s Offices and the Ocean City Fire Marshal’s Office have the smoke alarms available.



Smoke alarms are recommended inside and outside of each bedroom in the home. Also, it’s recommended that you test the alarm monthly and make sure it has fresh batteries.

“These alarms provide residents the first alert needed to help save their lives from unwanted fires in the home,” Maryland State Fire Marshal Brian Geraci said. “These resources help increase and extend our reach into the community to those who need the most help.”