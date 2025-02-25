Delmarva Power Extends Enhanced Support Measures to Help Customers Manage Winter Energy Bills

Delmarva Power is extending its enhanced support measures through March. The support measures include flexible payment arrangements, budget billing, high usage alerts, and energy efficiency initiatives. These programs will help residential and commercial customers manage their winter energy bills and provide relief from high costs due to extreme cold, increased usage, and the overall cost of energy. According to Delmarva Power, since launching February 4th, customers have taken advantage of the new support, which includes:

No late payment fees for January, February and March 2025

for January, February and March 2025 Longer repayment periods

Suspending physical disconnections for nonpayment through March 2025

for nonpayment through March 2025 Waiving deposits for disconnected customers who are seeking to restore service

Additional Information from Delmarva Power:

Delmarva Power customers are also encouraged to explore resources at delmarva.com/BillSupport that can help lower monthly bills such as:

Energy efficiency programs

Financial assistance options

Billing and payment flexibility tools

Delmarva Power remains committed to providing customers with the resources they need to navigate energy costs and maintain financial stability. If customers have questions or require assistance, the Customer Care team can be reached through the online portal or by calling 800-375-7117.