Delmarva Power Helping Customers During Coronavirus Outbreak

With officials in Delaware and Maryland and other locations declaring a state of emergency in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, Delmarva Power understands customers may be affected by the ramifications and is taking steps to help. In addition to reminding customers of existing bill assistance resources, the company is taking steps to expand awareness of the programs in place to help customers through temporary or extended financial hardship. Delmarva Power also is suspending service disconnections and waiving new late payment fees through at least May 1 and will be working with customers on a case-by-case basis to establish payment arrangements and identify energy assistance options.

Customers who may be challenged in paying their Delmarva Power bill should contact Delmarva Power Customer Care at 800-375-7117. Delmarva Power will work with customers who may have difficulty paying their energy bill. The company offers payment options, like Budget Billing, which averages payments over a 12-month period to help customers manage their monthly energy bill, or flexible payment arrangements that offer individually tailored payment installment plans. Through Delmarva Power’s Gift of Energy Program, anyone can make a payment toward a friend or family member’s energy bill in Delaware or Maryland. The gift will appear on a future bill as a credit to the recipient’s account.

Delmarva Power works closely with its community partners to connect customers with grants and programs like LIHEAP, the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program. LIHEAP provides grants in varying amounts based on a household’s income size, and type of fuel, with no pay back required. Delaware and Maryland residents can apply for assistance online though the Department of Health Services. Maryland customers can apply for LIHEAP energy assistance through the Department of Human Services website, by visiting a Local Energy Assistance Office, or by calling the Maryland Department of Human Services Office of Home Energy Programs at 800-332-6347.

Other programs supporting Delaware and Maryland customers include:

Through the Good Neighbor Energy Fund, Delmarva Power works with the Salvation Army and other local organizations to offer energy assistance to Delaware and Maryland low-income customers. Delmarva Power matches contributions with $1 for every $3 that is collected, up to $70,000.

Other programs supporting Maryland customers include:

The Electric Universal Service Program (EUSP) helps eligible customers pay for a portion of their current electric bill. Some EUSP participants may qualify for assistance with past-due electric bills as well as referrals to energy efficiency programs. The Utility Service Protection Program (USPP) is designed to help low-income families during the heating season. Information for both programs can be found by visiting the Office of Home Energy Programs website.

