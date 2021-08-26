Delmarva Power Peak Savings Day

Delmarva Power customers will have an opportunity to save money and energy by reducing their electric use on Thursday, August 26, between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

An increased demand for electricity throughout the Mid-Atlantic region is anticipated for Thursday. While the region’s power supply is expected to be sufficient to meet high demand, Delmarva Power customers are encouraged to conserve energy and save money on this Peak Savings Day.

Delmarva Power customers can earn bill credits on a Peak Savings Day through the Peak Energy Savings Credit Program. Customers participate simply by saving energy during the specified hours—no enrollment is needed. Customers receive a bill credit of $1.25 for every kilowatt hour (kWh) of reduced energy use below the customer’s average energy use.

Customers are alerted by phone call the day before the Peak Savings Day indicating the hours to reduce energy use and can also choose to be notified by email or text by signing into My Account. Customers can sign up to receive an alert after a Peak Savings Day with details on how much they saved and how their savings compared to others. Savings information is also available the next day in My Account and on their next bill.

For customers participating in Energy Wise Rewards®, Delmarva Power will cycle air conditioners during a Peak Savings Day. This means that Delmarva Power will send a signal to the participant’s thermostat or outdoor switch to cycle the air conditioner compressors off and on based on the customer-selected cycling level. Because the air conditioner fan will continue to run, customers may not notice a temperature change in their home. It may take up to a half-hour after the period ends for air conditioners to resume normal operations.

Delmarva Power recommends that customers consider the following tips to help save energy and stay comfortable during the Peak Savings Day: