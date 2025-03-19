Delmarva Power Reminds Delaware Customers to Take Action to Secure Energy Assistance

Delmarva Power is reminding customers to take advantage of Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) funding for the winter heating period, which runs through March 31st. Customers are advised to act now to seek out assistance, as LIHEAP is a first come, first serve program and is only available until funding runs out. Grants are provided up to $2,561 in Delaware, with no payback required. Requirements include a household’s income, type of fuel and type of dwelling. Homeowners, renters, roomers, and subsidized housing tenants may also be eligible. Customers do not have to be behind on their bills to receive a grant.

Last year, Delmarva Power connected 8,400 Delaware customers to approximately $8.8 million in energy assistance.

LIHEAP is a federally funded program that helps limited-income households with their home energy bills. Delmarva Power employees recently went to Capitol Hill to meet with representatives and advocates to support LIHEAP funding for its vulnerable customers on LIHEAP Action Day.

Customers can review eligibility requirements and apply for LIHEAP energy assistance by visiting the Department of Health and Social Services website or by calling 302-654-9295 in New Castle County, 302-674-1782 in Kent County or 302-856-6310 in Sussex County.

Additional assistance for customers in Delaware is available through Delaware 211 (DE 211). By dialing 2-1-1, customers can be referred to local agencies and services that can assist with utilities and other necessities. More information is available at delaware211.org. Delmarva Power also offers an Assistance Finder tool that can help customers discover the best programs that fit their needs, including financial assistance, bill management, and energy efficiency and savings information.

Delmarva Power’s enhanced customer support measures also remain available through March 31. These programs will help residential and commercial customers manage their winter energy bills and provide relief from high costs due to extreme cold, increased usage and the overall cost of energy. These programs include:

No late payment fees for January, February and March 2025

Longer repayment periods

Suspending physical disconnections for nonpayment through March 2025

Waiving deposits for disconnected customers who are seeking to restore service

Delmarva Power customers are also encouraged to explore resources at delmarva.com/BillSupport for information on understanding their bill and resources that can help them save energy and money. Customers can also contact Delmarva Power Customer Care at 800-375-7117 for additional help.

To learn more about Delmarva Power, visit The Source, Delmarva Power's online newsroom. Find additional information by visiting delmarva.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/DelmarvaPower and on X, formerly known as Twitter, at x.com/DelmarvaConnect.