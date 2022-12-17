Delmarva Power Seeking Increase in Electric Distribution Rates in Delaware

Delmarva Power has filed an application with the Delaware Public Service Commission to increase its electric distribution rates by $72.3-million. This increase will become effective on a temporary basis on July 15th of 2023 – subject to refund, pending a final decision by the P-S-C. State officials say this comes on the heels of a $16.7-million increase approved by the P-S-C last August. Delaware Public Advocate Andrew Slater says this is one of the largest electric distribution rate increases they’ve ever seen.

Additional information from the Public Advocate’s release:

If approved as requested, Delmarva Power residential and residential electric space heating customers will experience an additional increase of 8.35 percent and 13.2 percent, respectively, in their electric distribution charges. A typical residential non-space heating customer using 844 kWh per month would see an additional increase of $10.41 per month to their total bill, and a residential space heating customer would see an additional increase of more than $11 per month to their total bill.

This requested distribution rate increase of roughly 25 percent follows a nearly 60 percent increase in natural gas supply rates over the past two years.

Delmarva Power’s reliability is in the first quartile of all U.S. utilities for reliability. Even so, Delmarva Power intends to spend $430 million on plant over the next three years. This represents an increase of 155% over Delmarva’s 2019 plant spending.

The Public Service Commission will hold a public comment session once a procedural schedule is established. Written comments may be sent by mail to Delaware Public Service Commission, Docket No. 22-0897, 861 Silver Lake Boulevard, Suite 100, Dover, DE 19904, or by e-mail to psc@delaware.gov, Attn: Docket No. 22-0897.

Delawareans can contact Energize Delaware about its Home Performance with Energy Star, and Home Energy Counseling and Check-Up programs. These programs could potentially produce energy savings. Consumers may learn more at: https://www.energizedelaware.org/.

Additional programs, such as weatherization and the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) may be able to help customers save on energy costs. Customers can review eligibility requirements for both programs by calling 302-504-6111 for the Weatherization Assistance Program and by calling Catholic Charities for LIHEAP assistance at 302-654-9295 (New Castle County), 302-674-1782 (Kent County), or 302-856-6310 (Sussex County).