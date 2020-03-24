Delmarva Power to provide electric service to previously disconnected residents

Delmarva Power is taking steps to help ensure all residents across its Delaware and Maryland service area have access to electricity during this critical time.

As the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic worsens, officials across the country are enacting shelter in place or similar orders to ensure public safety.

With more people, including school children, at home during the day, Delmarva Power will be working with residents who have had their service disconnected on a case-by-case basis to reconnect service and help ensure access to safe and healthy environments.

“We recognize the important service we provide and that more people are relying on electricity during this critical time,” said Dave Velazquez, president and CEO of Pepco Holdings, which includes Delmarva Power. “We need to come together in support of one another during this time, and ensuring every resident has access to safe and reliable electric service is just one of the many ways we are doing just that.”

While the company has already suspended all disconnections through at least May 1, residents who have had their electric service previously disconnected should contact the company at 1-800-375-7117 to begin the reconnection process.

As part of this process, Delmarva Power Customer Care agents will work with residents to help identify assistance programs that can supplement bill payment and can help ensure service remains on after this pandemic.

Delmarva Power is committed to the safety of its customers, employees and contractors. Communities can be assured that Delmarva Power crews will not restore service in unsafe situations. The company will work with agencies, where possible, to identify support to help correct these safety issues before service can be reconnected.

Delmarva Power works closely with its community partners to connect customers with grants and programs like LIHEAP, the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program. LIHEAP provides grants in varying amounts based on a household’s income size, and type of fuel, with no pay back required.

Delaware residents can apply for assistance online through the Delaware Health and Social Services website. Maryland customers can apply for LIHEAP energy assistance through the Department of Human Services website, by visiting a Local Energy Assistance Office, or by calling the Maryland Department of Human Services Office of Home Energy Programs at 1-800-332-6347.