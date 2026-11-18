Delmarva Power is warning customers about an increase in utility scams ahead of the holiday season. The company says customers have reported 112 scam calls so far this year. Scammers often impersonate utility employees and demand immediate payment, sometimes using prepaid cards or cryptocurrency to avoid service disconnection. Delmarva Power reminds customers it will never demand immediate payment or request personal information over the phone. Customers who receive a suspicious call or visit are urged to contact the company directly at 1-800-375-7117.