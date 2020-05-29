Dewey Beach Lighthouse restaurant owners offer reward for conviction in arson case

The owners of The Lighthouse restaurant in Dewey Beach are offering a reward for information leading to a conviction after the place burned to the ground last month as a result of arson.
$20,000 is being offered to anyone who can provide information that leads to a conviction in the case.
The restaurant caught on fire back in late April. The damage was so severe that the restaurant had to be torn down, it was being remodeled at the time ahead of the summer season.
State fire investigators were called to the scene at the time and performed an investigation to determine the fire’s origin and cause. The fire was investigated and ruled as arson.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Delaware State Fire Marshal at (302) 856-5600 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.