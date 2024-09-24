District 3 Council Seat Only Contested Berlin Council Race

Berlin voters who live in District 3 will go to the polls to elect a town council member from a field of two candidates. Incumbent Shaneka Nichols and Daniel Packey were the only candidates to file and no additional write-in candidates filed for any of the seats before Tuesday’s deadline.

Mayor Zack Tyndall was unopposed and will return to office and District 2 Councilman Jack Orris, Junior has also automatically been declared the winner of that seat.

The District 3 election will be held on Tuesday, October 1st from 7am to 7pm at St Paul United Methodist Church on Flower Street.