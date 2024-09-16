DNREC Investigating Medical Waste Washing Up on DE Beaches

Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control began advising beachgoers to leave the beaches from the Indian River inlet to Fenwick Island Sunday afternoon into evening and to refrain from swimming in the ocean after reports of medical waste, including hypodermic needles, was found on nearby Maryland beaches. Similar waste was first reported in Ocean City and Assateague Island on Sunday.

Maryland officials have since closed multiple beaches in response to the waste, prompting DNREC’s Emergency Response Team and Delaware Natural Resources Police to immediately evaluate Delaware’s coastline. With waste having been discovered on Delaware beaches, DNREC is urging caution for visitors to the coast.

The source of the medical waste is still under investigation, and DNREC continues to monitor the situation closely. Anyone observing what they suspect to be medical waste on Delaware beaches is urged to report it immediately by calling DNREC’s environmental hotline at 800-662-8802.