UPDATED: Dolles Sign Is Being Moved From The Rehoboth Beach Boardwalk

A mild December day would likely draw a crowd to Rehoboth Beach and boardwalk anytime, but today (Wednesday) for many will be a bittersweet day.

The giant Dolles Candyland sign is coming down from the corner store location where it has stood for decades. The building has been purchased by a group that wants to open a Grotto Pizza at the prime corner location.

Dolles Candyland / Ibach’s Candy by the Sea shared on social media Tuesday that the sign “has been a big part of so many fond memories, and a big part of Rehoboth History is going with it.”

But, the Dolles sign will not be going away. It will be placed at the Rehoboth Beach Museum in custody of the Rehoboth Beach Historical Society and put on display pending approval from local officials.

UPDATED – 12:25pm – The Rehoboth Beach Board of Adjustment will hold a virtual public hearing on Monday, December 27 on a variance request from J. David Mann, President of the Rehoboth Beach Historical Society to allow the installation of the huge Dolles sign on the west side of the museum building at 511 Rehoboth Avenue. The virtual meeting begins at 2:30pm