Dover PD & DSP Warning of Two Scams

Dover Police are alerting everyone to a phone scam. They have received reports that a caller is using an active Dover Police officer’s name and rank and is asking for payment of fines or court fees. Police say this is a scam – Dover Police would never call anyone for these issues or demand payment over the phone for any fines or fees.

====================================================================

Delaware State Police are warning that the Delmarva Power scam has resurfaced. Someone claiming to be with the Delaware Electric Cooperative is telling members their power will be shut off in 30 minutes unless they pay a past due bill. Some are being asked for banking information – the caller ID says Delmarva Power. Delmarva Power warns their representatives will never call to ask for cash or request payment using a prepaid credit card.

You should contact Delmarva Power directly at their Customer Care Service number 1-800-375-7117, Hearing Impaired:1-800-822-1200 if you are concerned you may be behind on your account. For Delaware Electric Coop (DEC), please call 1-855-332-9090.