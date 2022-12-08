Dover Teen Arrested and Charged for Thanksgiving Day Murder

Dover Police have arrested 17-year-old Tyre Blue of Dover in connection with a shooting that occurred on Forest Creek Drive on November 24th. Officers found 29-year old Walter Pereira of Dover at a residence on the ground with gun shot wounds. Officers and Paramedics tried to save his life, but he later died after being taken to an area hospital. 29-year old Rayvaughn Jones of Dover had been arrested when he left the place where the shooting occurred. He was charged with numerous drug and weapons-related offenses.

Blue is currently at Stevenson House on $150,000 cash bail on the following charges:

-Murder in the First Degree

-Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

-Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited

-Possession of Ammunition by a Person Prohibited