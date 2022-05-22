DPH UPDATE: Covid-19 Cases Increasing in DE; Flu Season Still Here

The Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) reports an increase in COVID-19 cases since the previous monthly COVID-19 update released on April 22, 2022. While COVID-19 cases are increasing in Delaware, hospitalizations and deaths remain significantly lower when compared to the winter surge. DPH continues to encourage Delawareans to get tested if they exhibit symptoms of COVID-19 or have been exposed to someone who tested positive. Although there are no Delaware or federal government mask mandates, individuals are encouraged to mask in public indoor areas in Delaware. Delawareans are also reminded to get boosted to increase their individual protection against COVID-19. Staying up to date with your vaccinations is the best way to ensure your body is prepared to fight against severe cases of COVID-19.

You are eligible for a booster dose if you:

Are 5+ and it has been 5 months after your second dose of Pfizer

Are 18+ and it has been 5 months after second dose of Moderna



Are 18+ and it has been 2 months since your initial dose of Johnson & Johnson

Qualified for an “additional/fourth” dose of Pfizer or Moderna because you have certain immunocompromising conditions or are age 50 and older. You can get your booster (fourth) dose 6 months after receiving your additional/third dose

Follow https://coronavirus.delaware.gov/vaccine/where-can-i-get-my-vaccine/#publichealth for locations to receive booster shots

COVID-19 Cases and Hospitalizations:

Total positive cases since March 11, 2020: 271,294

7-day daily average of new positive cases: 574.7, a difference of 417.6 average new positive cases reported since April 22, 2022

7-day daily average for the percentage of total positive tests: 19.0 percentage points, a difference of 11.4 percentage points reported since April 22, 2022

Hospitalizations: 127, current hospitalizations; critically ill: 13

Total COVID-19 deaths: 2,939 an increase of 43 since last month

Total COVID-19 deaths reported since April 22, 2022: 43 deaths; 9 regularly reported deaths, 34 deaths from a review of vital statistics

COVID-19 Vaccinations:

Total number of doses administered in Delaware: 1,805,255

Percentage of Delawareans 5+ who are fully vaccinated (CDC data): 73.6%

Percentage of Delawareans 12+ who are fully vaccinated (CDC data): 77.8%

Percentage of Delawareans 18+ who are fully vaccinated (CDC data): 79.3%

Percent of Delawareans who are fully vaccinated (CDC data): 69.5%

All qualifying Delawareans should get vaccinated. For a location near you, visit de.gov/getmyvaccine. Delaware’s latest COVID-19 vaccination statistics can be found under the Vaccine Tracker dashboard at de.gov/healthycommunity.

Long-term Care Statistics:

As of Thursday, May 19, 2022, there have been a total of 3,890 positive COVID-19 cases involving long-term care residents, and 956 residents of Delaware long-term care facilities have died from complications related to COVID-19.

Flu Update:

DPH reminds the public that flu season is not over. There were 126 laboratory-confirmed cases reported the week of May 8-May 14. As of May 20, 2022, the most recent date for which flu statistics are available. There have been 2,341 laboratory-confirmed cases for the current season, an increase of 633 since April 22, 2022. The cases involved 1,103 individuals from New Castle County, 518 from Kent County and 720 from Sussex County. This number reflects only the number of lab-confirmed cases; the actual number of cases circulating statewide is likely higher as not all people with the flu seek treatment, and many cases are diagnosed through rapid test kits in a provider’s office versus a lab. There may be technical discrepancies in reporting numbers week to week due to retroactive reporting of cases.

All individuals 6 months and older may still get vaccinated against the flu if they haven’t already. Flu vaccines are available at pharmacies (including those in grocery stores), participating medical provider offices, Federally Qualified Health Centers (for their patients), as well as Division of Public Health clinics. DPH is also advising the public that the flu vaccine can be administered at the same time as the COVID-19 vaccine.

For the latest information on the flu in Delaware, visit flu.delaware.gov.

Resources:

Individuals with general questions about COVID-19 should call Delaware 2-1-1, individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing can text their ZIP code to 898-211, or email delaware211@uwde.org. Hours of operation are:

Monday – Friday: 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Saturday: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Medically related questions regarding testing, symptoms, and health-related guidance can be submitted by email at DPHCall@delaware.gov.

Delawareans 18 or older are encouraged to download COVID Alert DE, Delaware’s free exposure notification app to help protect your neighbors while ensuring your privacy. Download on the App Store or Google Play.

DPH will continue to update the public as more information becomes available. For the latest on Delaware’s response, go to de.gov/coronavirus.