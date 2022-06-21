Dr. Jeffrey Hilovsky Files To Run In Del. House 4th District

Delaware’s new 4th State House district has another candidate.

Dr. Jeffrey Hilovsky is seeking the Republican nomination for the district, that moves south to Sussex County from Wilmington following the redistricting process.

Hilovsky is a retired Air Force Active Duty and Reserve veteran and served during three wars. He also is co-founder of Sussex Eye Center, and founded the “Leadership is a Lifestyle” program that seeks to develop the next generation of community leaders.

Hilovsky said he is focused on the future and looks to address public safety concerns, infrastructure, economic development and prosperity for all Delawareans, and to make sure that the vision for elder care in Delaware is “clear, sustainable and actionable.”

“I believe our country has changed on our watch, and we need to leave a legacy of respect, dignity, integrity, and service before self. That means action and accountability for all of us,” Hilovsky said.

Bradley Layfield has also filed for the September 13th GOP Primary in the 4th district.