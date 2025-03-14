Drought Conditions on Delmarva Increase Wildfire Risk – Outdoor Burning Restrictions in Several Counties & Delaware

The Worcester County Fire Marshal is warning of heightened wildfire risks to to ongoing moderate drought conditions, high winds and low humidity. Wildfire activity has been on the rise and the Fire Marshal’s office strongly urges you to avoid outdoor burning or to exercise extreme caution if burning is necessary. These conditions endanger personal property – but also place first responders at risk. Several burn-related injuries have occurred in recent weeks.

Outdoor burning is also being discouraged in Delaware.

Somerset County Commissioners have banned all outdoor burning until further notice:

March 13, 2025 – Outdoor Burning Banned

President Charles Laird, Somerset County Commissioners, advises that, upon the advisement of the Fire Chiefs, Somerset County has imposed moratorium on all outdoor burning until further notice.

The ban applies to all outdoor ignition sources, including: campfires, bonfires, fireworks, leaf, brush, grass, and trash burning, and other similar methods of open incineration.

Cooking with contained barbecue grills and charcoal grills are still permissible.

The burn ban will remain in effect until sufficient rainfall is received.

Dorchester County has also put an open air burning ban in place: