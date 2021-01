Image courtesy DSP

The search continues for the man who held up the Canterbury Shore Stop on Tuesday, January 23 just after 3am. The suspect asked for vitamin water and as the clerk rang it up the suspect pulled a large knife and demanded cash. The suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash and left on foot. The suspect wore a black hat with a yellow P, a green sweatshirt with the words “Rescue One North Eastern,” black pant and black shoes.

CLICK HERE FOR ORIGINAL STORY