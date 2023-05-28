Early Morning Crash in Bethany Beach Damages Utility Pole

Early morning crash takes down utility pole near Jefferson Bridge Road & Route 1 in Bethany Beach / Image courtesy Bethany Beach VFC

A crash just after 4 Sunday morning left a utility pole down near Route 1 and Jefferson Bridge Road and some Bethany Beach area residents without power. Bethany Beach Volunteer Fire personnel found a single vehicle with wires and the pole down on the vehicle – and one person trapped inside the vehicle. Delmarva Power was able to secure the power so the subject could be removed – they were taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Expect delays in that area until the broken utility pole is replaced.