Early Morning Dagsboro Fire Sends One to Hospital
November 21, 2022/
Dagsboro firefighters were called for residential fire on Route 113 just south of Route 26 just after 3 this morning. Dagsboro crews arriving on the scene found fully involved trailers in a wooded area. One person suffering burns was flown by helicopter to Christiana Hospital. Firefighters from multiple companies provided assistance or back up. Crews were on the scene for nearly five hours. The State Fire Marshal is investigating.