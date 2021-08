Voters in Fenwick Island go to the polls Saturday to elect 4 people to the town council – from a field of eight candidates! All 4 incumbents – Gene Langan, Richard Mais, Mitch Houser and Bill Weistling are running and are challenged by Janice Bortner, Paul Breger, Natalie Magdeberger and Jacqueline Kay Napolitano. Each seat is for two years.

The polls are open from 1 to 5pm Saturday at Fenwick Town Hall.