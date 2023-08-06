Fenwick Voters Send Incumbents & Kurt Zanelotti to the Town Council

L-R: Jacqueline Napolitano, Kurt Zanelotti, Natalie Magdeburger, Janice Bortner / Image courtesy Town of Fenwick Island Government Facebook page

Fenwick Island voters have returned the three incumbents to the Town Council and Kurt Zanelotti, who was the top vote-getter with 372 tallies. Janice Bortner received 365 votes, Natalie Magdeburger 362 and Jacqueline Napolitano won 358 votes. Each will serve a 2-year term. The election will be certified Monday morning and the newly elected council members will be sworn in and the council will organize at their next meeting on August 16th.