Final Round of Governor Meyer’s Cabinet Nominees Confirmed by State Senate

Delaware Governor Matt Meyer’s final slate of cabinet nominees have been confirmed by the Delaware State Senate, including the Delaware National Guard, the Department of Transportation, the Department of Technology and Information, the Department of Health and Social Services, the Department of Labor, the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control, and the Department of Services for Children, Youth, and Their Families.

Statement from Governor Meyer:

“With these final confirmations, my cabinet is now set, and we can fully get to work on behalf of all Delawareans,” said Governor Matt Meyer. “It’s time to build a state government based on equity, transparency, and efficiency – a government that’s actually for the people and by the people.”

List of Confirmed Cabinet Members

General James Benson – Adjutant General of the Delaware National Guard

Shanté Hastings – Secretary of the Delaware Department of Transportation

Gregory Lane – Chief Information Officer, Department of Technology and Information

Josette Manning – Secretary of the Department of Health and Social Services

LaKresha Moultrie – Secretary of the Department of Labor

Gregory Patterson – Secretary of the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control

Steven Yeatman – Secretary of the Department of Services for Children, Youth, and Their Families