Fire Caused By Space Heater Damages Home In Wicomico Co.

A space heater kept close to combustibles caused a fire at a mobile home in Parsonburg, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office.

The fire broke out early this morning (Wednesday) at the home on Madeline Circle. It started in the master bedroom.

Investigators also said smoke alarms were present but were not plugged in and did not have battery back-up. However, a carbon monoxide alarm activated.

No one was hurt, but damage to the home and its contents is estimated at $10,000.

The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced resident.