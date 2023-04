Wolf Road, Salisbury fire / image courtesy MD State Fire Marshal

Firefighters in Hebron were called for a fire in a double wide mobile home just after 3:30 Friday morning on Wolf Road in Salisbury. State Fire Marshal investigators say the fire was accidental – a failure of an electrical branch circuit and began in a rear bedroom wall.

There was a smoke alarm present, but it did not activate.

Damage is estimated at $30,000