Fire on Cornwall Road in Rehoboth Beach Accidental

Rehoboth Beach VFC battle residential fire on Cornwall Road

Delaware State Fire Marshal has determined a fire that damaged a home on Cornwall Road at the Rehoboth Beach Yacht & Country Club this morning was accidental. Rehoboth Beach firefighters were called just after 10am and found smoke and fire coming from a two story home.

The residents were home at the time and able to get out of the home without injury. Fire companies from throughout Sussex County were on the scene or provided back up.

Fire officials say the blaze was started by discarded smoking materials. Damage is estimated at $250,000.