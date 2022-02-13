Update: Firefighters Battle Early Morning Blaze in Ocean Pines

Image courtesy Ocean Pines VFD

Update:

A fire caused extensive damage to a home on Clubhouse Drive in Ocean Pines over the weekend.

According to the Ocean Pines Volunteer Fire Department, firefighters first investigated initial reports that people were trapped in the burning house Sunday morning.

Everyone got out but one person was unconscious.

The fire apparently spread from the garage to the house as well as vehicles in a driveway and a neighboring house.

The roof of the garage also collapsed, but heaviest damage was confined to the home where the fire started.

No one was injured.

The Worcester County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the blaze.

Firefighters from Berlin, Bishopville, Ocean City, Showell, Selbyville and Frankford were also requested to assist.

The Red Cross is working to assist the displaced family.

Original story:

Ocean Pines firefighters were on the scene of a residential fire early this morning on Clubhouse Drive in Teal Bay just before 4:30. Crews arriving at the scene found fire showing. Firefighters from Bishopville, Showell, Berlin, Ocean City, Selbyville and Frankford provided assistance or back up.