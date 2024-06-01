Firefighters Battle Two Residential Fires in Sussex County Overnight

A busy morning for firefighters in Sussex County. Fire crews from Greenwood and Bridgeville were called to a fire on Atlanta Road just after 1:30 this morning. Firefighters arriving at the scene found a fully involved home. Crews from Sussex, Kent and Caroline Counties helped to battle that blaze or provide cover.

Then just after 3:15 this morning firefighters from Millsboro and Lewes were called for a fully involved residential fire on Big Oak Lane. Fire Crews were on the scene for over three hours.

The State Fire Marshal is investigating both fires.