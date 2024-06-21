George Thorogood to Receive UD’s Medal of Distinction

Rocker George Thorogood will receive the University of Delaware’s Medal of Distinction Friday afternoon. Thorogood, who is a Delaware native, played his first public performance in 1973 at a small bandstand in Lane Hall – a UD residence hall. The Medal of Distinction is awarded by the Board of Trustees – and is the University’s highest non-academic honor and Thorogood is the first entertainer to receive the honor.

This event is not open to the general public.